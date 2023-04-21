‘No significant violence’? Group protests against Israeli Supreme Court judge who released Arab rapist

Dozens protest against Israeli judge's leniency towards Arab who raped an Israeli woman, Apr. 20, 2023. (B'tzalmo)

Ironically, thousands of left-wing protesters have showed up at demonstrations against judicial reform wearing ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ costumes, claiming to be fighting for women’s rights.

By World Israel News Staff

Dozens of protesters from all walks of life protested Thursday evening in front of the home of Israeli Supreme Court Justice Khaled Kabub over his release of an Arab who raped a Jewish woman, claiming absurdly there was “no significant violence,” Israel National News reported.

The protest was organized spontaneously by human rights organization B’tsalmo.

MK Almog Cohen (Otzma Yehudit) was reportedly the only lawmaker to attend the protest. He demanded an investigation into Kabub’s ruling.

Media personality Ariel Elharar tweeted:

“MK Almog Cohen is the only MK who participated last night in the demonstration in front of the house of Supreme Court Judge Khaled Kabub who released the rapist Muhammad Tawil with the delusional and disturbing claim that ‘the rape was not violent, so it is possible to examine the release of the rapist’. Does anyone know where all the MKs and women’s organizations have gone who shout from morning to night about women’s rights and dignity?”

ח”כ אלמוג כהן הוא הח”כ היחיד שהשתתף אמש בהפגנה מול ביתו של שופט בית משפט העליון חאלד כבוב ששחרר את האנס מוחמד טוויל בטענה הזויה ומטרידה של “האונס לא היה אלים, ולכן אפשר לבחון שחרור האנס”.

מישהו יודע לאן נעלמו כל הח”כים וארגוני הנשים שצועקים מבוקר ועד ערב על זכויות וכבוד האישה? pic.twitter.com/ExZejfbVYt — אריאל אלחרר (@ariel_elharar_) April 21, 2023



Ironically, many of the left-wing protesters who attend anti-government demonstrations against judicial reform have showed up en masse wearing red Handmaid’s Tale costumes, claiming to be fighting for women’s rights.

Feminist activists wearing gowns & headdresses from Handmaid’s Tale are blocking Kaplan Street in central Tel Aviv to protest against Netanyahu’s efforts to subjugate Israel’s judiciary https://t.co/4oJkoTYb4w — Elizabeth Tsurkov🌻 (@Elizrael) March 16, 2023

They were not among the protesters on Thursday who arrived with signs reading, “Honorable Judge: Rape is murder,” “Honorable Judge: Rape IS violence,” and “We will not allow women to be hurt.”

Police reportedly had to break up a fight between local Arabs and one of the protesters.

B’tsalmo CEO Shai Glick said, “Justice Khaled Kabub is not worthy of discussing any case, and certainly not cases of sexual abuse,” INN reported.

“It is sad and infuriating that the Israel Women’s Network did not joint the protest against the judge. This is the true ‘Handmaid’s Tale,'” he said, noting that he neglected to notify Emunah, the Religious Zionist Women’s Organization who likely would have joined the demonstration.

In 2014, Kabub, then a nominee to the position of Supreme Court justice, was accused of being honored at an event support of terrorism.