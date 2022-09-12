Number of new Israeli startups plummets in 2022

Just 162 new startups have been established so far this year according to the IVC Data and Insights research institution



By CTech

Only 162 new startups have been established in Israel so far in 2022 according to the IVC Data and Insights research institution. This is a low number when compared to previous years, with 558 startups being founded in 2021 and 831 in 2020.

According to the IVC, there are currently 9,484 active high-tech companies in Israel, of which more than half are in the stage of initial revenues and revenue growth (annual revenues of over $10 million).

A quarter of the Israeli high-tech companies are active in the IT & enterprise software sector, followed by the internet sector (22%) and life sciences (19%).

The IVC-LeumiTech Israeli Tech Review released in July showed that Israeli companies raised $9.8 billion in the first half of 2022, a decline of 30% compared to the second half of last year. This was still a very impressive sum considering startups raised a total of $10.3 billion in all of 2020.