NY police searching for 3 teens who assaulted Jews over Passover holiday

The three teens who carried out two separate antisemitic attacks in Queens, N.Y., April 7, 2023. (NYPD)

The New York Police Department is investigating the incidents. The perpetrators are still at large.

By World Israel News Staff

Three suspects – two black male teens and one female – are wanted by New York police for carrying out violent antisemitic attacks in the Queens suburb over the Passover holiday.

On Friday, the teens began throwing rocks at a visibly ultra-Orthodox Jewish man while shouting antisemitic slurs, NBC and the New York Post reported.

During the same attack, the girl threatened the 49-year-old victim. A good Samaritan intervened, and the perpetrators fled.

About seven hours later, the threesome began taunting a 48-year-old Jewish man, and one of the males pushed him before the assailants ran off.

Police released footage of the incidents and are searching for the suspects.

The Anti-Defamation League released new data last month showing that in 2022, New York State had the most antisemitic incidents in the country, with assaults at a record high.

ADL recorded 580 incidents in the state, marking a 39% increase to the 416 reported the previous year.