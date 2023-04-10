NY police searching for 3 teens who assaulted Jews over Passover holiday April 10, 2023 The three teens who carried out two separate antisemitic attacks in Queens, N.Y., April 7, 2023. (NYPD)(NYPD)NY police searching for 3 teens who assaulted Jews over Passover holiday Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/ny-police-searching-for-3-teens-who-assaulted-jews-over-passover-holiday/ Email Print The New York Police Department is investigating the incidents. The perpetrators are still at large. By World Israel News Staff Three suspects – two black male teens and one female – are wanted by New York police for carrying out violent antisemitic attacks in the Queens suburb over the Passover holiday. On Friday, the teens began throwing rocks at a visibly ultra-Orthodox Jewish man while shouting antisemitic slurs, NBC and the New York Post reported. During the same attack, the girl threatened the 49-year-old victim. A good Samaritan intervened, and the perpetrators fled. About seven hours later, the threesome began taunting a 48-year-old Jewish man, and one of the males pushed him before the assailants ran off. Police released footage of the incidents and are searching for the suspects. The Anti-Defamation League released new data last month showing that in 2022, New York State had the most antisemitic incidents in the country, with assaults at a record high. ADL recorded 580 incidents in the state, marking a 39% increase to the 416 reported the previous year. ADLAnti-Defamation LeagueAntisemitismHate crimeNew York