NY police searching for 3 teens who assaulted Jews over Passover holiday

The New York Police Department is investigating the incidents. The perpetrators are still at large.

By World Israel News Staff

Three suspects – two black male teens and one female – are wanted by New York police for carrying out violent antisemitic attacks in the Queens suburb over the Passover holiday.

On Friday, the teens began throwing rocks at a visibly ultra-Orthodox Jewish man while shouting antisemitic slurs, NBC and the New York Post reported.

During the same attack, the girl threatened the 49-year-old victim. A good Samaritan intervened, and the perpetrators fled.

About seven hours later, the threesome began taunting a 48-year-old Jewish man, and one of the males pushed him before the assailants ran off.

Police released footage of the incidents and are searching for the suspects.

The Anti-Defamation League released new data last month showing that in 2022, New York State had the most antisemitic incidents in the country, with assaults at a record high.

ADL recorded 580 incidents in the state, marking a 39% increase to the 416 reported the previous year.