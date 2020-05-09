Ocasio-Cortez blasts JetBlue flyover saluting healthcare workers

The New York congresswoman slammed JetBlue for “burn[ing] jet fuel at low altitudes over vulnerable communities dying from a respiratory virus that compounds on our preexisting and disproportionate exposure to air pollution.”

By World Israel News Staff

On Friday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) condemned JetBlue for flying planes over New York City on Thursday to salute medical workers and first responders for battling the coronavirus pandemic.

“Nothing like a corporate PR campaign that burns jet fuel at low altitudes over vulnerable communities dying from a respiratory virus that compounds on our preexisting and disproportionate exposure to air pollution to show healthcare workers we care,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

JetBlue’s salute included three planes decorated with New York City-oriented paint jobs paying tribute to the NYPD, FDNY, first responders and other “hometown health care heroes,” the airline announced.

One of the planes displayed the famous “I love NY” logo.

New York City has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic suffering 21,045 deaths as of Saturday evening, about a quarter of all deaths in the United States.

The city’s mayor, Bill de Blasio, was recently slammed for singling out the Jewish community in an accusatory tweet threatening arrests for an alleged failure to abide by social distancing requirements.