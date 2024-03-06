Oct. 7th warning letter never reached Netanyahu: Report

In 2023 alone, there were at least four letters sent to senior IDF leadership warning of an upcoming attack.

By World Israel News Staff

A letter warning of an imminent attack by Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran was addressed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on October 6th – the day before the deadly invasion – but never delivered to the premier, according to a report from Kan News.

Brigadier General Amit Sa’ar, a senior intelligence official in the Israeli army, had penned an official warning regarding an upcoming attack.

Within the letter, Sa’ar expressed his belief that terror groups hostile to Israel were gearing up for a major aggressive action, and that the Israeli government must prepare for that scenario.

Sa’ar wrote that the terror organizations had sensed the ideal time to strike, due to widespread internal chaos within Israel, stemming from the massive protests against the judicial reform legislation, as well as a perception that the IDF was not at the peak of its operational capabilities.

Notably, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi HaLevi read the letter, and gave his approval for it to be directly sent on to Netanyahu.

The letter was meant to reach Netanyahu on Saturday, October 7th, after the end of the Simchat Torah holiday, with the assumption it would be the subject of a cabinet discussion the next day.

However, the massacres occurred before Netanyahu received the letter.

A Maariv report indicated that Sa’ar’s letter was not the first time that an IDF official had raised the alarm regarding an inevitable large-scale attack on the country.

In 2023 alone, there were at least four letters sent to senior IDF leadership warning of an upcoming attack, but it appears that none of those missives were passed on to Netanyahu or anyone outside of the army’s top brass.

One intelligence officer, only identified by her first initial V, had warned her superiors about Hamas preparing for a massive attack. She was repeatedly dismissed by senior IDF staff, according to the report.