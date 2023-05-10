‘Operation Shield and Arrow’: Netanyahu, defense minister warn Israelis to be prepared

“We are ready for the possibility of an expanded campaign,” Netanyahu stated.

By World Israel News Staff and Agencies

In response to the IDF’s assassination of three Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders in Gaza early Tuesday morning, which marked the beginning of ‘Operation Shield and Arrow,’ terrorists from the Strip launched an estimated 350 rockets at south and central Israel Wednesday afternoon.

During a briefing for mayors of communities near the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told the municipal leaders to be prepared for a “prolonged campaign” against the Palestinian terror groups.

“We must be prepared for any scenario, including a prolonged campaign with an extended range of fire,” Gallant said, according to remarks provided by the Defense Ministry.

“It is very important that the citizens, under your leadership, be disciplined, attentive, and listen to life-saving instructions. The IDF and the security forces are prepared with all means and on all fronts,” he said.

The same day, in a Zoom address to a conference organized by the Israel Defense and Security Forum, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke of a “multifront campaign.”

“It’s clear that 95% of Israel’s security problems come from Iran,” the prime minister said. “We are dealing with an attempt by Iran to start a multi-front campaign against us. I instructed the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] and security forces to be prepared for this fight. … If we need to, we will.”

“We are in the midst of a campaign. We are prepared for all possibilities. I suggest that our enemies not test us,” he added.

On Wednesday, following the rocket barrage, Netanyahu said, “We are ready for the possibility of an expanded campaign and harsh strikes against Gaza.”