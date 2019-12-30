Opinion: Black attacks on Jews are rooted in Democrats’ coddling of anti-Semites

The scene of a shooting at a kosher supermarket in Jersey City, Dec. 11, 2019. One of the suspects was connected to the Black Hebrew Israelites. (AP/Seth Wenig)

Once-tolerant New York City is becoming a haven for anti-Semitic, Jew-hating attacks. Unchecked it will eventually drive Jewish flight based on the surge of unpunished violence in the leftist-run city.

By Monica Showalter, American Thinker

It’s shocking, not only because the number of unprovoked attacks on Jewish people just minding their own business and going about their daily lives are very numerous — nine at last count within about a week — but because within the violence itself is a tissue of lies, explicit and implicit, from silky enablers to conceal and euphemize what’s really happening.

In every case, the victim was Jewish and the attacker was black. That’s politically incorrect to the press and its leftist allies, but it’s true.

It’s similar to how Islamist terror was covered up as ‘workplace violence’ in the past, again in the name of political correctness. But this time, the refusal to name the source of the violence is not related to Middle East politics so much as Democrats’ coddling of black anti-Semitism within its own ranks.

Here’s just one of such incidents:

Suspects arrested in last week’s spree of eight anti-Semitic attacks are being quickly released right back into the neighborhoods they terrorized thanks to “bail reform” legislation — which doesn’t even take effect until Jan. 1. The most recent case of revolving-door justice came Saturday morning, with the release, with no bail, of a woman charged with punching and cursing at three Orthodox women, ages 22, 26 and 31, in Crown Heights, Brooklyn at dawn the day before. The accused assailant, Tiffany Harris, was hauled in handcuffs before a Brooklyn judge on 21 menacing, harassment and attempted assault charges. “F-U, Jews!” Harris, 30, of Flatbush, allegedly shouted during the attack. “Yes, I was there,” Harris later admitted to cops, according to the criminal complaint against her. “Yes, I slapped them. I cursed them out. I said ‘F-U, Jews.”

This person got let out? That was an assault, and not just an assault, a hate-crime motivated assault that’s likely to lead to another.

Here’s an even more sickening attack that followed:

A knife-wielding assailant stabbed four people in a rabbi’s basement synagogue in Rockland County during a crowded Chanukah celebration Saturday night, according to a law enforcement source. The suspect fled the scene in a 2015 Nissan Sentra, driving over the George Washington Bridge into Manhattan — and was promptly arrested by the NYPD at 144th Street and Seventh Avenue in Harlem at midnight, the source said.

The Jewish people were celebrating their sacred and joyful holiday as a community in a place of worship and this horrible person desecrated that gathering, same as a depraved terrorist would, seeking to inflict maximum pain on Jews by invading their sacred space. Does this violent criminal get let out, too? Under lefty rules, he probably will, something the terrorists never managed to get away with.

Here’s another in nearby Jersey City from two weeks ago:

The Black Hebrew Israelites are known for their inflammatory sidewalk ministers who employ provocation as a form of gospel, preaching a theology that says the chosen ones are black, Native American and Hispanic people. Now, it has emerged that one of the two suspects in Tuesday’s attack on a kosher market in Jersey City that ended with the death of six people, including a police officer, appears to have been connected to the group, a law enforcement official said. That suspect, David N. Anderson, 47, was killed inside the JC Kosher Supermarket, along with the second suspect, Francine Graham, 50, officials said. Mr. Anderson, the law enforcement official said, had posted anti-Semitic and anti-police screeds on internet forums in the past.

Why are these insane and brazenly outrageous attacks on Jews by black groups, organized and unorganized, happening all of a sudden? Jewish people have historically been black people’s strongest champions, working hand in hand during the Civil Rights era. Now there’s this sick stuff redolent of the Islamist terror attacks of the rest of the world.

It’s likely related to the left’s denial of any recognition of a pattern of hate-motivated black attacks on Jews in New York. Dov Hikind, a New York state assemblyman, told Fox News that every perpetrator seen on the videos was black. That’s inconvenient for the left, which holds out all black people as victims, not perpetrators, which some undoubtedly are.

Mayor Bill De Blasio, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo seems to be in denial about this, they both visited the attacked synagogue and said the right things about condemning anti-Semitism, but neither brought up that there was a problem somewhere in the black community where the problem originated.

Calling out and identifying the perpetrators, of course, would take courage, because leftists and advocates for anti-Semitism would likely blast the effort as a racist condemnation of all black people, something that would be sure to scare people like De Blasio and Cuomo away.

But not identifying the problem where it is is denial, something that will ensure that the problem never stops.

We all know how long it took to end the war on terror based on the amazing capacity for officials to refuse to deny that Islamist fundamentalism was at the root of the terrorist problem. It’s likely going to be worse with these perpetrators given that they can hide behind untouchable ‘victim’ status and have all the Democratic establishment right there to their defense.

Why is that? Because Democrats have been coddling black anti-Semites for years. Where’s the Democratic condemnation for race huckster Rev. Al Sharpton, who’s also a notorious anti-Semite with a long record of incitement of violence against Jews? Right there in the berth of the Democratic Party, still supposedly representing the black “middle class.”

Where’s the Democrats’ condemnation for Louis Farrakhan, whose animating breath is all about anti-Semitism? Hobnobbing with Democrats in photos, appearing with Bill Clinton at Aretha Franklin’s funeral, and tweeting “sweetheart” dreck with fellow anti-Semite, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Where, for that matter, is the Democratic condemnation of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitism? They couldn’t pass a simple resolution against her in the House after her string of whoppers. They were too afraid to lay a hand on her, despite her long record of anti-Semitic statements. It’s coddling all right, and you can bet the more aggressive street predator class of black cultists, such as “Black Hebrew Israelites,” a known anti-Semitic black group, and Jew-haters in the boroughs noticed the pattern, took note, and launched their reign of terror.

Still no recognition of the problem from Democrats, though. They prefer to call it the bad deeds of individuals and then let them off lightly. That’s a recipe of worse to come. Jewish people will eventually notice that New York is now as hostile as Paris because nobody’s identifying the problem.

When the heck are the Democrats going to seriously sever ties with these groups instead of embracing them? Right now, a critical mass seems to have been reached and these sick attacks are the result.