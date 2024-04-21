‘Squad’ Dems say Israel aid is ‘death warrant’ for Palestinians

“We won’t stop fighting for every single Palestinian,” says far-left lawmaker.

By World Israel News Staff

A member of the so-called “Squad” of far-left Democratic lawmakers castigated the passage of a bill providing military aid to Israel and humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, stating that the measure was akin to signing a “death warrant” for Palestinians.

Reps. Cori Bush (D-MO) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) had presented a last-minute amendment to the bill, which would freeze the funding unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire in the coastal enclave and Hamas releases the hostages.

Notably, the amendment – which failed to be considered by the House Rules Committee – also called on Israel to release “arbitrarily detained Palestinians,” equating the arrest of those suspected of terror crimes with kidnapped Israeli civilians.

Hamas has repeatedly refused to accept the release of the hostages as a condition for a ceasefire.

“This bill that passed today is a death warrant. It’s a death warrant on Palestinians,” Bush said during a pro-Palestinian rally in Washington D.C. shortly after the bill passed.

“It’s a death warrant that says it means that. Apparently, it means that Palestinians are not as valued, that their lives are not as valuable as Israeli lives. And I have to say this. For those that feel that way, shame on you.”

During her remarks, Bush did not mention the context in which the war began, instead berating Israel for its military actions in the Strip.

On October 7th, 2023, Hamas terrorists invaded southern Israel, murdering at least 1,200 people. Gazan civilians unaffiliated with Hamas also seized the opportunity to loot victims’ homes and kidnap Israelis on that day, with some later selling captives to the terror group.

“We won’t stop fighting for humanity. We won’t stop fighting for every single Palestinian,” Bush continued.

“For every single person in the region. Because they’re taking it even further than Gaza.”

It’s unclear to whom Bush was referring when she said “they’re” causing the fighting to spread, but the remark appeared to be a reference to Israel’s recent retaliatory strike on Iran after an unprecedented aerial assault was launched by Tehran last week.