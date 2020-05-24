Opinion: Dear Europe – The Israelis are not your Jews

It is revealing how they address their complaints against Israel, doing so in terms of “punishment,” as to a misbehaving child.

By Jack Engelhard, Arutz-7

At some point, the people who run the European Union will have to get used to the idea that Israel is here to stay.

So far, it’s been a tough sell, mostly because old habits die hard.

Amid the flurry of denunciations against Israel, for even thinking about going ahead with sovereignty for parts of Judea and Samaria, most telling is this remark from Josep Borrell, EU’s High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs, as follows: “We strongly urge Israel to refrain from any unilateral decision that would lead to the annexation of any occupied Palestinian territory, and would be, as such, contrary to international law.”

Regarding international law, the high commissioner is highly mistaken, as we read here from the Gatestone Institute.

From time immemorial, or precisely the Revelation at Sinai, which the Sage Judah Halevi referred to as the defining moment of all world history, the land, all of it, belongs to the Jews, verified over and over again from Balfour, to the League of Nations, to the San Remo Conference, back to The Kuzari and ultimately to the Hebrew Bible.

It is written in parchment. It is written in stone. It is written in the DNA of every Jewish person, man, woman, and child.

So what’s troubling those European commissioners, high and low, particularly from France, and now even the Vatican?

Yes, France, still famous for the Roundup of Paris, which even amazed the Gestapo at how smartly the gendarmes rushed to the task.

Suddenly, the French were more efficient even than the Germans…and today, incidentally, Germany has also voiced “concern” about Israel’s possible move toward partial annexation.

Then leave it to our Democrats to take sides. The wrong one. From the Senate, 19 of them “warn” Israel that it had better think twice when it comes to sovereignty.

Has there ever been a time when Jews have not been “warned?”

Once again (King David) — “the nations are in an uproar.”

Turning to that quip “occupied Palestinian territory,” it tells you everything you need to know about what they’ve all been thinking over these past 72 years…and it is not only about “the West Bank” but rather about the entire country. To them, all of it belongs to the Arabs, or to anyone…anyone except the Jews.

Why? Because to their minds, the Jews are part of the European Experience, an experience the Israelis would rather forget…but of which the Europeans can’t let go.

To the typical Israeli, Europe is a galaxy long ago and far away.

They won’t say it out loud, but to the EU it is all “occupied Palestinian territory,” because Jews are home at last and masters of their own destiny.

It’s what’s driving them crazy (except for Austria and Hungary, apparently).

It’s why they go full-throttle whenever the Israelis build a settlement in a place that has been “reserved” for the Palestinian Arabs.

How strange, that a particular country is being asked to set aside miles of its own territory so that another people can walk in and take over.

Very strange, but not when it comes to Israel…and the Europeans are shocked to find the Israelis so…so “intransigent” about it all. These Jews refuse to comply.

Israel, so happens, has grown into a full-fledged world power.

Someone needs to tell them about this.