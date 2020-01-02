Orthodox man attacked in Brooklyn bringing assaults to 13

It’s the 13th attack on a Jewish person in the state since Dec. 23.

By World Israel News Staff

An Orthodox Jewish man, 22, was attacked in New York city on Wednesday. It’s the 13th attack on a Jew in a spate of assaults since Dec. 23, CBS2 News reports.

The incident took place at 1:00 p.m. on Broadway in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, the news outlet reports. Two women began yelling anti-Semitic slurs at Dave Carlin. When he used his cellphone to call police, they attacked him, using his cellphone as a weapons.

“They took him in, they threw him down to the ground and broke his phone and threw the phone to his head,” witness Moses Weiser told CBS2.

Police officers caught up with the women, ages 24 and 34 and arrested them.

“It’s unbelievable what’s going on. It’s a shame,” Weiser said.

The latest attack is one in a string of anti-Semitic hate crimes against Orthodox Jews. The most recent previous documented instance was of an Orthodox Jew being harassed by a group of black teens. The New York Police Department posted a surveillance video on Wednesday asking for help in identifying the assailants.

On Dec. 23, a young Orthodox woman walking with her child when she was assaulted by a woman who hit her with a bag. Chaim Deutch — a New York City Council member — said following that attack, “It seems like it’s open season on Jews in New York City.”

A gruesome attack in Monsey, New York on Saturday night by a machete-wielding man at a rabbi’s home led to five injured, one critical.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered beefed up police patrols in Jewish neighborhoods. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed state police to add more patrols as well.

Cuomo said after the Monsey attack, “The cowards responsible for these despicable attacks are trying to inject fear into our Jewish communities, but New Yorkers will always band together and categorically reject anti-Semitism whenever it rears its ugly head.”