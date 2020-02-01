Palestinians in Gaza launch rocket into Israel; IDF strikes back

The scene of a previous Palestinian rocket attack on Sderot, Israel in 2018. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Palestinians in Gaza launched a missile into Israel on Saturday evening. Israel strikes back by hitting northern Gaza.

By World Israel News Staff and AP

Palestinians from one of the Gaza Strip’s terror factions fired a rocket from the coastal enclave into Israel on Saturday, the IDF announced.

There were no reports of casualties in the attack and no Palestinian group immediately claimed responsibility.

Israel responded by striking targets in northern Gaza.

The firing comes after a tense day of cross-border rocket launchings from the Hamas-controlled territory and Israeli artillery and airstrikes.

The Gaza Strip has been relatively calm as part of an informal truce between its Hamas rulers and Israel, but tension has simmered this week after U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled his peace plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Palestinians promptly rejected the U.S. plan, consistent with the rejectionist position Palestinian leaders have adopted since the Jewish state was established.

While the Palestinians claim they want an “independent state” they have refused to adopt any comprehensive peace plan to date and currently maintain a complete boycott of the White House and its envoys.