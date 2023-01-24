‘PEACEFUL PROTEST’: Antifa’s ‘night of rage’ sees officer shot, businesses burned January 24, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/peaceful-protest-antifas-night-of-rage-sees-officer-shot-businesses-burned/ Email Print Mainstream media reported Saturday night’s riots in downtown Atlanta as “peaceful,” despite the heavy violence carried out by the protesters, including brick-throwing, burning police cars and a shooting that sent a policeman to hospital. AntifaAtlantaMainstream mediaUS violence