PLO designates Jewish NGOs as terror groups – report

Last week, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said six Palestinian humanitarian orgnanizations that were funneling money to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine were terror entities.

By World Israel News Staff

The Palestinian Liberation has named two Israeli non-profit organizations as terrorist entities in an effort to get back at Israel for labeling six Palestinain humanitarian organizations as terror enttities the week before, Israel Hayom reported.

Last week, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said six Palestinian humanitarian orgnaizations that were funneling money to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a recognized terror organization, were terror entitties themselves and outlawed them from operatting in the Jewish state. The groups were found to be supporting terrorism.

In response. The PLO-affiliated workers union decided to label NGO Monitor and Regavim as terrorist organizations, Israel Hayom said. The union said the groups collaborate with the Shin Bet and the government to perpetuate the “occupation.”

“Wait, does this mean we now qualify for EU funds?” NGO Monitor tweeted after the designation. The group was highlighting that in the past many terror-supporting nonprofits have been found to be funded by various European Union institutions.

Regavim said that it was “proud” to be called a terror entity by the PLO.

Israel decision to label the Palestinian NGOs terror groups sparked outcry from around the world, including from Washignton.