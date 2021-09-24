‘Better than College’: PM Bennett praises lone soldiers for giving Israel and themselves a great gift

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel visit lone soldiers at the Lone Soldier Center In Memory of Michael Levin in Jerusalem, September 23, 2021. (Photo: Chaim Tzach/GPO)

By Tobias Siegal, World Israel News

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel visited on Thursday lone soldiers at the Lone Soldier Center In Memory of Michael Levin in Jerusalem and thanked them for their service.

“The gift that you are giving the state by choosing to immigrate to Israel and serve in the military, is a tremendous gift,” the prime minister said while talking to lone soldiers at the Michael Levin Center’s sukkah.

Bennett shared with the soldiers his thoughts on immigration and the challenges that the process entails, noting that his parents made aliyah in 1967 “without knowing anything.”

“It’s a difficult process for anyone who comes alone. I think that you’re taking a great step, both for Israel and for you personally,” he said. “The things that you receive in the IDF can’t be gotten anywhere else. No college will instill values and shape your personality like the IDF will. I’m talking about traits like determination, accomplishing your task at all cost and teamwork.”

Hendel mentioned the deeply rooted connection between the IDF and Israeli society.

“The IDF is the common space from which we begin the Jewish polemical discourse and build the shared values for our lives after our service,” he said. “When I meet lone soldiers I see Zionism in all its glory.”

The minister noted that the fact that Israel’s prime minister is holding an official visit aimed at meeting and talking with lone soldiers shows that the current Israeli government wishes to “lead Israeli society to a better place regarding the military.”