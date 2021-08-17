Police launches probe against Arab lawmaker for assault of IDF soldier

The investigation was opened following a complaint filed by the father of the soldier, who charged Tibi with assaulting and insulting a public employee.

By TPS, World Israel News Staff

The Hebron police have launched an investigation into an incident in which Arab Member of Knesset Ahmad Tibi allegedly assaulted an IDF soldier on Saturday, and summoned the soldier to testify and file a complaint.

The investigation was opened following a complaint filed by the father of the soldier, who charged Tibi with assaulting and insulting a public employee.

The following day, Israeli media reported that Tibi responded by filing a complaint against the soldier, claiming that he used unnecessary force. Tibi also said that since the incident he has received multiple death threats.

Footage of the incident published online shows Tibi marching with a large group in the direction of the Jewish community in Hebron. The soldier, who was stationed at a guard post, approached the group and asked that no one pass him, as instructed by his commanders.

Tibi is seen shouting at the soldier, hitting him on the hand, and provoking a confrontation.

Following the incident, the soldier’s father, Aharon, filed a complaint with the police, and the police informed the father on Monday that they would summon his son to testify and submit a complaint.

Haim Bleicher, of the Honenu rights organization and who is assisting the soldier’s family, welcomed the soldier’s invitation to testify and complain and expressed hope that the police would interrogate Tibi and other accomplices to the provocation.

“It is not possible for an MK to attack, humiliate and insult an IDF soldier in this way,” he stated, calling for a police investigation of Tibi “as soon as possible, together with all the partners in the provocation.”

There were dozens of other rioters around Tibi, some of them terrorist operatives who arrived at an area they were forbidden to be, and were complicit in the offenses Tibi allegedly committed, he noted.

“Every rioter should know that there is a heavy price to be paid for harming our soldiers,” Bleicher added.