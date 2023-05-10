‘Prepared for prolonged fighting’: Israel-Gaza ceasefire announced – followed by new wave of rockets, sirens in Tel Aviv

Iron dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets fired from the Gaza Strip to Israel, in Sderot, May 10, 2023. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The ceasefire will be confirmed “only by action, not words,” a senior Israeli political official said.

By Adina Katz, World Israel News

Gaza terrorists launched rockets towards the south and center of Israel after a ceasefire was announced Wednesday evening. No casualties were reported.

The security establishment was not taken by surprise, Hebrew-language media reported. The Israeli Air Force immediately launched an attack on the Strip.

The IDF estimated that roughly 300 rockets were fired from the Strip into Israel throughout the afternoon. One hit a home in the beleaguered southern city of Sderot; another hit a kindergarten in the region.

The new David’s Sling missile defense system had its first success in the afternoon when it intercepted a rock aimed at Tel Aviv.

In the past several hours, Egypt has been trying to end the fighting, claiming that the Palestinian Islamic Jihad – the main player among terrorists in this mini-war – is not interested in escalating the conflict.

“Egypt approached us with a request for a ceasefire – the issue will be examined,” Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said in an interview with Kan News.

According to a senior Israeli political official, talks are underway, however, the ceasefire will be confirmed “only by action, not words,” N12 reported.

Meanwhile, Israel has made it clear that they are still preparing for the continuation of the fighting. In fact, regarding special home front instructions, Defense Minister Yoav Galant has decided to extend them to include the area in the a range of up to 80 km from the Gaza border – double the original.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Gallant, National Security Council Director Tzachi Hanegbi and the Prime Minister’s Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Avi Gil, held a security assessment Wednesday evening at the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv and will address the nation this evening.