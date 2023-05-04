Pro, anti-government protesters gather outside home of Justice Minister, ex-Supreme Court chief

Right-wing Israelis attend a rally in support of the government's planned judicial overhaul and to protest against former supreme court President Aharon Barak, outside Barak home in Tel Aviv, May 4, 2023. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

By World Israel News Staff

Both pro- and anti reform protesters held demonstrations in various locations throughout Israel on Thursday, including outside the homes of former Supreme Court justice Aharon Barak in Tel Aviv and of Justice Minister Yariv Levin.

Thursday’s anti-government protests were under the umbrella of a “Day of Equality” organized by protest leaders.

Protests against Barak, who is viewed by those in favor of reform as having usurped control for the Supreme Court in a 1990s power grab, took place outside his home while counter demonstrations took place across the road.

Pro-reform protesters shouted to the protesters on the other side: “Where were you in Gush Katif?” referencing the right-wing’s criticism of the Supreme Court’s conduct at the time of the disengagement from Gaza in 2005.

A group of Moroccan Jews were among those protesting outside Barak’s home in response to his past claims that he could “not find a single” Moroccan or Mizrahi judge to serve on the court. Demonstrators played Moroccan music and handed out sweets from the traditional Moroccan post-Passover Mimouna party to passers-by.

Anti-reform protests also took place outside of Levin’s house in Modiin.