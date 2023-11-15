Rashida Tlaib a member of closed Facebook group that celebrated Hamas atrocities – report

The administrator of the Facebook group has referred to Jews as ‘satanic’ and denied that 6 million Jews died in the Holocaust.

By World Israel News Staff

Progressive Michigan congresswoman and member of “The Squad,” Rashida Tlaib is a member of a private Facebook group called The Palestinian American Congress that praises terror acts, such as those on October 7th, as reported by Fox News.

Since 2018, Tlaib has been a member of the secret Facebook group founded by Maher Abdel-qader, who has referred to Jews as “satanic” and denied that 6 million Jews perished in the Holocaust. He later walked back these comments under pressure.

Maher Abdel-qader was connected with Representative Tlaib’s candidacy and donated $6,500 to her campaign.

The Facebook group features numerous posts praising the actions of terrorism and minimizing harm done to Israelis. One photo shows a Hamas terrorist with an elderly Israeli woman with the caption, “We don’t want to throw you into the sea…we want to ride it back from where you came.”

Another poster praised the killing of IDF soldiers as one of the many “achievements” in northern Gaza.

Some group members blamed the US media for the creation of the State of Israel.

Regarding the images from the October 7th attack, many of which were taken from the phones of the terrorists, “Yesterday I didn’t see Hamas I saw the grand kids (sic) of the refugees that ethnically cleansed from their homeland attacking the grand kids (sic) of the colonists whom sent them to diaspora.”

Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress, was censured last week by a vote of 234 to 188 for quoting an antisemitic change and accusing Israel of “genocide” during Israel’s incursion into northern Gaza.

Tlaib’s remarks that prompted the censure include a video of the congresswoman accusing President Joe Biden of supporting “the genocide of the Palestinian People” and including the chant, “From the River to the Sea,” which ostensibly is a Palestinian liberation slogan, but would, if implemented, destroy the State of Israel.

In addition, Tlaib accused the IDF of bombing a hospital and refused to retract her statement after the radical group Islamic Jihad was proven responsible for the explosion