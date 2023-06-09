Report: Biden allegedly received $5 million from executive of Ukrainian energy company

Testimony to FBI deemed by the bureau as “highly credible” claims then-Vice President Biden was paid millions by senior official from Burisma, the same company which included Hunter Biden on its board.

By World Israel News Staff

An FBI document labelled by the Bureau as “highly credible” claims that President Joe Biden received millions of dollars from a Ukrainian energy executive while Biden was serving as Vice President, Fox News reported Thursday.

Sources familiar with the FBI document say that it includes a June 30th, 2020 interview with a “highly credible” confidential source, who shared with FBI agents details of multiple meetings with a senior official from Burisma – the Ukrainian natural gas firm which retained Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, as a member of its board.

In the 2020 interview the confidential source – who according to Fox News has supplied the FBI with information since 2010 and has been paid some $200,000 – claimed that Biden was paid $5 million by the Burisma executive in question.

The confidential source said that the Burisma executive had sought out advice on how to gain U.S. oil rights in 2015 and 2016, while Biden was serving as Vice President in the Obama administration.

The Burisma executive said that the company had to “pay the Bidens” because Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin had launched a probe of the firm – a move that would make entry into the U.S. energy market difficult.

When the confidential source suggested Burisma “pay the Bidens $50,000 each,” the executive responded that the prices is “not $50,000,” but “$5 million.”

“Five million dollars for one Biden, five million dollars for the other Biden,” the executive is quoted as saying, according to the report.

The payments were made “through so many different bank accounts” that it would impossible to “unravel this for at least 10 years.”

Thursday’s report is the most detailed allegation yet against Joe Biden in connection with his efforts to have prosecutor Viktor Shokin fired.

Biden has publicly acknowledged that he successfully pressured Ukraine to fire Shokin, who was conducting a probe of Burisma Holdings, by threatening to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid to Kyiv if Shokin remained in his position.

“I said, ‘You’re not getting the billion’,” Biden said at a Council on Foreign Relations event in 2018, recalling a conversation with then President Petro Poroshenko. “‘I’m going to be leaving here in,’ I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.’”

“Well, son of a bitch, he got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time.”