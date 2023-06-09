Roger Waters again dons his faux Nazi uniform – this time during London performances

Amid heavy criticism for his Nazi act in mock SS uniform during recent show in Berlin, Roger Waters repeats the performance during shows in London.

By World Israel News Staff

Former Pink Floyd bassist and anti-Israel activist Roger Waters drew criticism this week after he donned Nazi-like uniforms for shows in Britain.

Waters is currently under investigation in Germany, after he performed at a show in Berlin last month brandishing a plastic machine gun while dressed in an outfit modeled after the uniforms wore by Nazi Germany’s Waffen SS units.

During the Berlin performance, Waters compared Holocaust victim Anne Frank to Shireen Abu Akleh, an Arab-American journalist who was fatally wounded in a crossfire between Israeli troops and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in Jenin.

Despite the controversy sparked by both his comments and his Nazi-inspired attire, Rogers brought the act back at two shows in Britain this week, drawing criticism from British lawmakers.

Waters had dropped the act from a performance in Birmingham last week, only to bring it back – completed with the faux Waffen SS uniform -at a pair of shows in London Tuesday and Wednesday.

Michael Gove, Minister for Intergovernmental Relations and a secretary of state, chided Rogers for “falling short” of the level of behavior expected from a public figure.

MP Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party and head of the Opposition, condemned Rogers’ performance.

Labour, he said, “stands with the Jewish community and fully condemns Roger Waters.”

“Many people will think of Roger Waters as famous for being a member of one of the most important bands in history, but he is now more synonymous with spreading deeply troubling antisemitism, and that is why I believe this show should not be allowed to go ahead.”