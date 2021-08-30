Samaria council head targeted by Palestinian terrorists, IDF makes arrest

Samaria regional council head Yossi Dagan, seen here on Oct. 7, 2018, collapsed at a hunger strike on Tuesday. (Flash90)

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan thanked the IDF for its rapid action in arresting a terrorist and added that “these threats only strengthen me.”

By World Israel News Staff

IDF troops arrested on Sunday night a Palestinian suspected for terrorist activity, after he threatened to harm Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, Israeli media reported.

The suspect, a resident of the village of Beita in Samaria, reportedly made the threat due to the recent agreement reached with the Israeli government that will legalize the outpost of Evyatar, located near Beita, and will ensure it remains intact and under supervision of the IDF.

According to Israeli media, the suspect was arrested and interrogated several times over his participation in riots near Evyatar in recent weeks.

Dagan thanked the IDF for its rapid action and added that “these threats only strengthen me in the importance of the mission of building Samaria, together with the wonderful residents in all the communities, we will continue to work hard to build Israel’s presence and we will not cower to threats.”

This is not the first time Dagan has received death threats. In July, another terror activist from Beita was arrested after threatening to harm the regional municipality head, leading Israeli security forces to provide him with a 24-hour personal security detail.

The threats against Dagan increased following the agreement to legalize the community of Evyatar between the government and the residents of the community and the Samaria Regional Council, which will lead to the establishment of a yeshiva there, and subsequently, a community.

_________

TPS contributed to this report.