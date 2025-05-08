Satellite images expose Iran’s hidden nuclear weapons site

A satellite image from April 2, 2016, of the Fordo nuclear facility in Iran. (Google Earth)

The facility disguised as a chemical production company is in a compound covering 2,500 acres.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Satellite images reveal a secret nuclear weapons facility in Iran that has been operating for nearly a decade.

Fox News obtained satellite imagery of the site located in the Semnan Province, a significant distance from the already-known nuclear facilities.

According to According to the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), the facilities disguised as a chemical production company called Diba Energy Siba, are in a compound covering 2,500 acres.

The facility, which has the code name “The Rainbow Site,” is primarily used for extracting tritium – a radioactive isotope that has almost no peaceful applications, but is mainly used for nuclear weapons.

The existence of the Rainbow Site belied Iran’s claims that it is not aiming to build a nuclear bomb but instead is focused on enriching uranium for energy and other civilian purposes.

As nuclear talks continue between the US and Iran, US President Donald Trump was non-committal when asked if Iran would be allowed to retain its nuclear energy program.

“We haven’t made that decision yet. We will, but we haven’t made that decision yet,” Trump told reporters on Wednesday.

However, others in his administration, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, indicated Iran may be permitted to continue developing uranium for civilian purposes.

A fourth round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States may continue this weekend in the capital of Oman.

Warning that a specific time was not yet finalized, an Iranian source close to the talks told Reuters: “The talks will take place over two days in Muscat, either on Saturday and Sunday or Sunday and Monday.”

The fourth round of talks was intended to take place the previous week but was postponed due to disagreements.

In a post on X on May 1st, the top Omani diplomat, Badr Albusaidi wrote, “For logistical reasons, we are rescheduling the US-Iran meeting provisionally planned for Saturday, May 3rd.”

Earlier that day, Iran accused Washington of “contradictory behavior and provocative statements” following remarks by US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who warned Tehran of severe consequences for supporting Yemen’s Houthi militia, which has repeatedly launched missiles into Israel and disrupted international shipping routes.