‘Shame on you’: Biden, Obama and Clinton confront anti-Israel hecklers at NY fundraiser

President Biden with 2 former US presidents at fundraising event in NYC on March 28, 2024. (AP/Brendon)

Biden is facing criticism by younger and progressive Democratic voters over his support for Israel in its war with Hamas.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

At a fundraising event supporting President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign, Biden along with former US presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton confronted hecklers critical of Washington’s support for Israel in its war against Hamas.

The star-studded event in New York was not without protesters, some of whom yelled, “Shame on you, Joe Biden” for his administration’s consistent, if recently strained, alliance with Israel.

The present and former presidents answered questions about the handling of the Gaza war by stating that it’s possible to support Israel’s need to eliminate Hamas while fighting to ensure that civilians receive sufficient aid and are out of harm’s way.

President Obama reflected on the nuances of the presidency, and said, “It’s a lonely seat. One of the realities of the presidency is that the world has a lot of joy and beauty, but it also has a lot of tragedy and cruelty.”

He explained, “Understandably, oftentimes, (people) want to feel a certain purity in terms of how those decisions are made, but a president doesn’t have that luxury.”

When a protester yelled and tried to interrupt Obama’s remarks, he responded, “You can’t just talk and not listen… that’s what the other side does.”

The former presidents also praised Biden’s handling of the economy, and Bill Clinton said, “I believe in keeping score. He’s been good for America.”

Biden flew with Obama on Air Force One to the event that took place at the Radio City Music Hall and was moderated by late-night comedian Stephen Colbert.

The event, which featured musical entertainment from Queen Latifah, Lizzo, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo and Lea Michele, was said to have raised $25 million for Biden’s re-election campaign.

The 81-year-old candidate is facing questions about his age and fitness to govern.

There is some indication that in an already tight race between Biden and former President Donald Trump, some younger and progressive Democrats may withhold their support for Biden over the war between Israel and Hamas.

During the Democratic Primary, the percentage of uncommitted voters upset by Biden’s support for Israel in the Gaza war reached double digits in some states.