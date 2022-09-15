Shooting attack injures Israeli near Hebron, terrorist still at large

By Debbie Reiss, World Israel News

An Israeli man sustained gunfire wounds in a suspected shooting attack in the town of Carmel in Judea and Samaria on Thursday night, as sirens sounded alerting residents that an infiltration had taken place.

The man was shot in his upper body but remained conscious, Magen David Adom (MDA) EMTs said. He was transported to Beersheba’s Soroka hospital and taken to the ICU

According to initial reports, the suspected terrorist is still at large.

Carmel, which is located in the south Hebron hills, was closed to traffic after the incident.

The Home Front Command called on residents to stay indoors, lock the doors and close the windows. “Do not leave the building until you receive a notification that the incident is over,” a Home Front Command directive said.

The shooting is the latest of a similar spate of attacks in recent weeks.

IDF Maj. Bar Falah was killed a day earlier by two Palestinian terrorists in a gunfight near the Jalamah crossing.

Last week, a Palestinian carrying a “Carlo” submachine gun and two bombs was caught in Jaffa enroute to carry out a terror attack in Tel Aviv.