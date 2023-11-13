‘Significant drop-off’ in rocket attacks since start of Gaza ground war

PIJ rockets launched from the the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip towards Israel on August 7, 2022. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

Nearly 10,000 missiles, rockets, and drones have been fired at Israel since the start of the war from Gaza and other fronts, i.e. Lebanon and Yemen, according to the IDF.

By TPS

Israel has seen a decrease in red alert sirens warning of incoming rockets, drones, and terrorist infiltrations in recent weeks, the Israel Defense Force’s Home Front Command data shows.

“With the entry of forces on the ground, there has been a significant drop-off in the number of launches,” the military said.

In the week of Nov. 5-11, there were 420 alerts in regions across the country. From Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, there were 582. From Oct. 22 to 28, there were 802 alerts. From Oct. 15 to 21, there were 818. From Oct. 8 to 14, there were 1,749 alerts.

In the first hours of the Oct. 7 assault on Israeli communities near the Gaza border, Hamas fired more than 3,000 rockets at Israeli territory.

Around 2,000 of the missiles, rockets, and drones heading towards population centers and civilian areas were intercepted by Israel’s aerial defense array, with the others striking open areas on land and at sea.

Around 12% of the rockets misfired, striking in Gaza and endangering civilians there.