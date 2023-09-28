‘SMELLS BAD’: Haley doesn’t trust Ramaswamy September 28, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/smells-bad-haley-doesnt-trust-ramaswamy/ Email Print GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley tells ‘Hannity’ why she criticized contender Vivek Ramaswamy for the business he reportedly did with members of the Chinese Communist Party. The second Republican Presidential debate was held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California on Wednesday. 2024 Presidential electionNikki HaleyRepublicansUS Chinavivek ramaswamy