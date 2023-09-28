Search

‘SMELLS BAD’: Haley doesn’t trust Ramaswamy

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/smells-bad-haley-doesnt-trust-ramaswamy/
Email Print

GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley tells ‘Hannity’ why she criticized contender Vivek Ramaswamy for the business he reportedly did with members of the Chinese Communist Party.

The second Republican Presidential debate was held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California on Wednesday.