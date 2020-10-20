Social media censored Trump 65 times, Biden tweets freely, study says

“Big Tech has caused serious damage to President Donald Trump’s ability to be heard on social media,” said the Media Research Center.

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

Twitter and Facebook have censored the accounts of President Donald Trump and his campaign 65 times, while censoring Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his campaign zero times, according to a new study by the Media Research Center (MRC).

“Big Tech has caused serious damage to President Donald Trump’s ability to be heard on social media,” wrote Corinne Weaver and Alec Schemmel of MRC.

MRC’s Techwatch department analyzed social media posts from Trump, Biden, and their campaigns from between May 2018 to October 16, 2020.

According to the study, Twitter has been “far and away the biggest offender,” with 98 percent of all the instances of censorship.

Twitter recently suspended Trump’s official campaign account for sharing the bombshell New York Post report that suggests the Biden family may have been trading influence for cash during Joe Biden’s vice presidency.

Twitter has suspended ⁦@TeamTrump⁩ for posting a video calling Joe Biden a liar who has been ripping off our country for years, as it relates to the ⁦@nypost⁩ article. 19 days out from the election. pic.twitter.com/Z9FFzridyr — Mike Hahn (@mikehahn_) October 15, 2020

On July 28, Twitter completely removed at least three of the president’s tweets about the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19.

Trump’s tweets concerning COVID-19, mail-in voting, and Black Lives Matter protests have been given “public interest notices.”

Twitter has labeled, fact-checked, and removed the tweets of Trump and his campaign a total of 64 times since he was elected president.

In 2017, a Twitter employee completely deactivated Trump’s account on his last day at work, leaving it offline for 11 minutes.

Facebook has also censored Trump and his campaign multiple times.

In June, Facebook removed a video attacking Antifa, because it violated the platform’s “organized hate policy” for featuring an upside-down red triangle.

The Trump ad asked supporters to “stand with your president and his decision to declare Antifa a Terrorist Organization.”

“There is clearly no doubt where these gargantuan tech companies stand politically,” wrote MRC’s Joseph Vazquez in a separate study published last week.

The study revealed that both Facebook and Twitter gave over 90 percent of their political contributions to Democrats for the 2020 election cycle.