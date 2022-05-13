Soldiers shoot Palestinian attacking Israeli motorist

The smashed windshield of an Israeli car attacked near Beit El, May 13, 2022. (Israel Defense Forces)

Soldiers found a bottle of acid and firebomb on suspect.

By David Hellerman, World Israel News

A Palestinian who threw a cinderblock at an Israeli motorist near Beit El was shot by Israeli security forces on Friday morning.

The Palestinian first smashed the car’s windshield with a cinderblock, then tried to open the vehicle’s door the driver slowed down. The terrorist then pulled out a knife as IDF soldiers approached, prompting the Israeli personnel to shoot the terrorist.

Hebrew reports said soldiers found a bottle of acid and a firebomb on the Palestinian, who is hospitalized in serious condition. No Israeli casualties were reported.

The driver was identified by Israel National News as Yair HaKohen, a resident of Beit El.

“As I slowed, I didn’t see him approach, and suddenly there was a loud smashing noise from the windshield, and immediately afterwards the terrorist tried to open the door, but failed and then fled,” HaKohen told INN.

Tensions are high as Israeli security forces continue to mount counter-terror operations in the Jenin area. Channel 12 News reported that IDF forces in Jenin encountered heavy gunfire while searching for a Palestinian fugitive and that two large explosions were heard on Friday morning.

Police are also bracing for the funeral of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed while covering a shootout in Jenin on Wednesday. Thousands of Palestinians are expected to turn out this afternoon as the Al Jazeera reporter is laid to rest in a Christian cemetery on Mt. Zion.

Palestinians accuse the IDF of deliberately killing the 51 year old journalist, but are refusing to cooperate with an Israeli investigation.