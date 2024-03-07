South Africa pushes ICJ to punish Israel – again

For the second time in two months, South Africa asks international court to stop Israeli military activity in Gaza.

By World Israel News Staff

Just weeks after filing a complaint against Israel with the International Court of Justice, South Africa is yet again lobbying the court to impose restrictions on Jerusalem.

South Africa lodged a new emergency filing regarding “widespread starvation” in the Gaza Strip, urging the

The country wrote in the lawsuit that it was “compelled to return to the Court in light of the new facts and changes in the situation in Gaza, particularly the situation of widespread starvation” during the offensive.

In the filing, Pretoria wrote that the court filing could be “the last opportunity that this Court shall have to save the Palestinian people in Gaza already dying of starvation, [who are] now ‘one step’ [away] from famine,” the petition read.

“Palestinian children are starving to death as a direct result of the deliberate acts and omissions of Israel – in violation of the Genocide Convention and of the Court’s Order,” South Africa claimed, without providing evidence for that assertion.

In February, South Africa filed a lawsuit accusing Israel of genocide and demanding that the court issue an injunction to end Israeli military activity in Gaza.

The court ruled that the IDF’s operations in the coastal enclave did not meet the definition of genocide, but ordered Israel to take steps to ensure that humanitarian aid was distributed in the Strip and for the army to comply with international law regarding warfare.

However, the judges found that Israel does not have a right to self-defense against the Hamas terror group, a ruling which shocked pro-Israel activists and international observers.

At the time of the original filing, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the charge was “not only false, it’s outrageous, and decent people everywhere should reject it.”