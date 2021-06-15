Spanish broadcaster accuses Israeli swimming duo of cover for ‘genocide’ June 15, 2021 Eden Blecher (left) and Shelly Bobritzky (R). (Israel Swimming Association/FINA)Israel Swimming Association/FINASpanish broadcaster accuses Israeli swimming duo of cover for ‘genocide’ Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/spanish-broadcaster-accuses-israeli-swimming-duo-of-cover-for-genocide/ Email Print “Instead of highlighting the achievement of these Israeli athletes, Spanish channel @tv3cat’s commentator blames them for the killing of Palestinians,” posted the Combat Antisemitism Movement. By JNS While two Israeli swimmers took to the podium to await the results in their final qualifying tournament before the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, a broadcaster with a TV station in Spain took the opportunity to make anti-Israel and anti-Semitic remarks. The competition took place from June 10-13 in Barcelona According to Combat Antisemitism Movement, which posted about it earlier on Monday, “instead of highlighting the achievement of these Israeli athletes, Spanish channel @tv3cat’s commentator blames them for the killing of Palestinians and accused them of serving as a cover for ‘genocide.’” “This inciteful rhetoric is a dangerous blood libel,” added the Combat Antisemitism Movement. Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritzky, who competed in the artistic-duets category, are ranked sixth after Sunday’s qualifying competition, according to FINA, which oversees several of the aquatic categories internationally. They will be among nine artistic-duets teams to compete in the Tokyo Olympics in late July. anti-IsraelBDSGenocideSpain