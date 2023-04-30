Syria: Three wounded in Israeli missile strikes

The attack, which reportedly targeted weapons intended for Hezbollah, came a day after Iran’s foreign minister toured Lebanon’s border with Israel.

By JNS

Three people were wounded by Israeli missile strikes in Syria’s northwest Homs Province on Saturday, according to official Syrian media.

The strikes also caused a fire at an oil station and set several tankers ablaze, the Syrian Arab News Agency reported.

According to Israeli media reports, the attack targeted weapons depots and vehicles used to transport armaments to Iranian terror proxy Hezbollah in Lebanon.

While the Israel Defense Forces rarely comments on specific operations, it has conducted hundreds of sorties over the past decade with a view to preventing Iran and its proxies from establishing a permanent military footprint in Syria.

Furthermore, the IDF has twice in the past two weeks reportedly shelled Hezbollah assets in the Syrian Golan Heights. On both occasions, the military thereafter dropped leaflets in the targeted areas warning Syrian soldiers against cooperating with Lebanon-based terror groups.

On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian toured the Israel-Lebanon border along with Hezbollah-aligned lawmakers.

Amir-Abdollahian, who also met with Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, predicted that “positive developments in the region will lead to the collapse of the Zionist entity.”