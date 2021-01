Teen injured in rock-throwing terror attack in Samaria

There were no serious injuries in a rock-throwing incident Sunday that damaged several cars.

By World Israel News Staff

A 15-year-old girl from the community of Neve Tzuf, aka Halamish, in the Binyamin region of Samaria was mildly injured in a Palestinian terror attack Sunday afternoon, TPS reported.

Several vehicles were damaged in the rock-throwing attack.