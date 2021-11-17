Terrorist, 16, killed after stabbing 2 victims in Jerusalem

The knife found at the scene of the attack. (Police Spokesperson)

The attack took place near the Ateret Cohanim yeshiva in the Muslim Quarter of the Old City.

By World Israel News Staff

Two border guards in their early 20s were wounded in a stabbing attack in the Old City of Jerusalem Wednesday evening.

MDA and United Hatzalah paramedics treated the victims at the scene before evacuating them to Hadassah hospital on Mount Scopus.

One victim, injured in the head, is reportedly in moderate but stable. The other is in mild condition with wounds to the head and lower limbs.

The terrorist, Omar Ibrahim Abu Assav, 16, from the Arab neighborhood of Issawiya in eastern Jerusalem, wrote on WhatsApp to his friends that he was “sorry” before he went on the attack, Channel 13 reported..

During searches conducted in the area after the attack, Jerusalem District Police and the Border Police arrested a number of suspects for questioning on suspicion that they were connected to the terrorist. The terrorist’s parents and brother were arrested in Issawiya.

“The Jerusalem border fighters demonstrated determination and striving for contact with a bloodthirsty terrorist who tried to take their lives in one moment,” Superintendent Doron Turgeman, commander of the Jerusalem District, stated after assessing the situation.

Turgeman also commended another citizen who was in the area and assisted in the effort to neutralize the terrorist.

“This attack is another reminder of the variety of threats that the Jerusalem District Police and border guards in the Old City and in general bravely face. We will continue to act resolutely against terrorist threats and against anyone who tries to harm police or civilians,” Turgeman said.