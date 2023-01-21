Terrorist stabbing attack foiled at Israeli farm, terrorist elminated

Israeli soldiers secure Sde Efraim farm after an Arab terrorist was shot and killed during a terrorist attack Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP/Mahmoud Illean)

Terrorist armed with a knife infiltrated Israeli farm in Samaria, but was shot and killed while chasing an Israeli civilian.

By World Israel News Staff

A Palestinian Arab terrorist was shot and killed Saturday, during a failed stabbing attack at an Israeli farm in Samaria.

On Saturday morning, the terrorist drove to the Sde Efraim farm in the Ramallah district, exited his vehicle, and infiltrated the farm compound.

Closed circuit television footage from the incident shows the terrorist running through the farm’s gate, chasing after an Israeli Jewish civilian while brandishing a knife.

At one point, the civilian turned around and opened fire on the terrorist, hitting him.

The terrorist can be seen falling after being shot, but managed to resume his pursuit of the Israeli civilian, who then continued to fire, fatally wounding the terrorist.

Saturday’s attack is the third attempted terrorist attack on Sde Efraim in less than two years.

In March 2021, an Arab terrorist who infiltrated the farm attempted to stab an Israeli woman.

Last Month, another terrorist was shot dead while attacking one of the residents.

Palestinian Authority health officials identified the terrorist killed in Saturday’s attack as 42-year-old Tariq Maali, a resident of the town of Kafr Nimah, west of Ramallah.

No Israelis were wounded in Saturday’s attack.

IDF forces were dispatched to the scene shortly after the incident, and conducted searches of the surrounding area.