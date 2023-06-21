Terrorists fire at IDF post in Samaria, no casualties

Soldiers are searching for the shooters who attacked near the junction to Ofra in the Binyamin region.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

Terrorists fired at an IDF outpost in Samaria from a passing car Wednesday morning and then fled the scene.

“A short while ago, we received a report of a shooting on a military post near the Ofra Junction in the Binyamin region,” an IDF spokesperson said in a statement. “IDF forces who were at the scene responded with fire. IDF forces are searching the area for suspects. There were no injuries.”

According to a report in Israel National News, the attackers came from the nearby Palestinian village of Silwad. To its north is Eli, where two Palestinian terrorists shot and killed four Israelis and injured another four on Tuesday at a restaurant at the town’s entrance.

Silwad has been the target of IDF arrest raids several times in the past year during the ongoing counterterrorism operation dubbed “Breaking the Wave.” The troops have regularly come under attack there while carrying out their arrests.

Before Passover last year, security forces prevented an imminent holiday eve attack by raiding Silwad and another village and arresting six suspects. One of them was Mu’ad Hamed, a resident of Silwad who murdered Malachi Rosenfeld and injured three others in a drive-by shooting in 2015.

Earlier this month Hamed was given two life sentences and ordered to pay a million shekels in compensation to Rosenfeld’s family and the other victims.

Another Silwad terrorist, Ali Hamad, intentionally rammed a Jewish man with his car in Tel Aviv in December, injuring him moderately.