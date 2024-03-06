Terrorists planning to hit Israelis abroad during Ramadan, warns National Security Council

Islamic terror groups likely to target Israelis and ‘Western targets’ during first Ramadan since October 7th invasion, Israeli security officials warn.

By World Israel News Staff

Islamic terror groups are likely to target Israelis both in Israel and abroad during the upcoming Islamic holy month of Ramadan, Israel’s National Security Council warned on Wednesday.

The National Security Council issued a Ramadan travel warning, noting that the first Islamic holy month since the October 7th invasion is set to commence on Sunday, said Israelis faced elevated terror threats both at home and abroad, citing calls both from international terror groups like ISIS and Al-Qaeda, and Palestinian terror groups like Islamic Jihad and Hamas.

“Islamic terrorist organizations see Ramadan as an opportunity to perpetrate attacks and violent acts,” the National Security Council said. “During this period, there will be increased incitement and calls by radical Islamic elements (especially Global Jihad organizations such as ISIS and Al-Qaida) to carry out attacks.”

The National Security Council said that along with Israeli tourists abroad, “Western targets” could also face terror attacks.

“Terrorist organizations are expected to utilize the Swords of Iron War and tension surrounding the Temple Mount and the Al-Aqsa Mosque to spur militants and supporters to attack Israeli and Western targets. Hamas and Islamic Jihad have already called for attacks on Israelis during Ramadan, including overseas.”

“Therefore, the NSC reiterates its recommendation for the Israeli public to be responsible while traveling abroad and to act in accordance with the NSC travel warnings.”

No specific travel warnings for any countries abroad were issued with the general Ramadan travel warning.

The Hamas terror organization has called on rioters to barricade themselves inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan should Israel impose any limits on Palestinian visitation of the holy site.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden warned that the security situation in Israel could become “very dangerous” if no ceasefire can be reached between Israel and Hamas by the time Ramadan begins.

“There’s got to be a ceasefire because Ramadan; if we get into circumstances where this continues to Ramadan, Israel and Jerusalem could be very, very dangerous,” Biden said.