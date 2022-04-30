Terrorists who murdered Ariel security guard captured

Israeli security forces block the entrance to Salfit, a village in Samaria, near Ariel, on April 30, 2022, during searches for the terrorists who murdered security guard Vyacheslav Golev. (Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)

The weapons used during the attack were also seized.

By World Israel News Staff

The two main suspects in the murder of 23-year-old Vyacheslav Golev were captured Saturday evening, the Israel Security Agency (SA) announced.

Golev, a resident of Beit Shemesh, was standing guard on Friday night at the entrance to Ariel — together with his fiancee, Victoria Fligelman, also a security guard — when two terrorists passed by in a vehicle and fired at close range. He is credited for saving Fligelman’s life.

“The two weapons that the suspects used during the attack were also seized. The suspects are being held for investigation by the ISA. “The security forces will continue to take action to deal with those involved in – and who aid and abet – terrorism to the fullest extent of the law,” the ISA said.

“I would like to convey my condolences to the family of the security guard who was murdered as he protected his colleague from the terrorists with his body last night in Ariel,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated.

“This evening the security forces apprehended the terrorists. There is no terrorist whom we will not reach and settle accounts with. Our war with terrorism is lengthy. Together we will win.”