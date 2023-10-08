The miraculous battle to save Kibbutz Zikim: An eyewitness account

Kibbutz security squad opens fire on terrorists, prevents infiltration by Hamas cell into agricultural community.

By World Israel News Staff

Dozens of terror cells moved from house to house in moshavim and kibbutzim along the Gaza border on Saturday, murdering or kidnapping residents of the agricultural communities.

But thanks to decisive action on the part of residents of Kibbutz Zikim, who act as their own security patrol, the community was spared the same fate as other towns nearby.

A resident of the kibbutz, speaking to Channel 13 journalist Almog Boker, credited one man from the community named Kobi.

“Under the trees, about 500 meters west of the amusement park on the side of the road was one of the members of the kibbutz, Kobi the hero!” the kibbutz member recounted.

“He was alone, with neither vehicle nor radio. Suddenly, he noticed a minibus that stopped next to him. [Initially] he thought it was an IDF vehicle, but when they pointed an RPG at him he realized that they were terrorists.”

According to the resident, Kobi immediately “opened fire on the terrorists and thanks to this he prevented the infiltration of the kibbutz with his body alone.”

The witness added that terrorists “aimed machine guns and RPGs at him” and that, fortunately, other security forces from the kibbutz provided backup.

Kobi and Kibbutz Zikim’s security squad were able to “drive away the terrorists” during an hour-long firefight, which included heavy shooting and explosions.

At least two members of the kibbutz were wounded in the clashes.

“After about an hour of fighting, a resident of the kibbutz who is also an IDF officer, who happened to be at home, surrounded and closed in on the terrorists and eliminated them near the trees,” the resident continued.

“Kobi and the members of the security squad saved the kibbutz.”

The resident noted that Kobi’s car was riddled with bullets following the exchange of fire.

“It’s proof that if he had stayed in the driver’s seat, he would not be with us today,” they said.