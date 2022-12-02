Thomas Friedman tours Hebron’s Jewish community

The Left never brings visitors here, said Yishai Fleisher, international spokesman for the Judean city’s Jewish population.

By JNS

New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman and Opinion Editor Kathleen Kingsbury visited Hebron on Thursday, hosted by Yishai Fleisher, international spokesman for the city’s Jewish community.

“It is obvious that we disagree about many things; nevertheless, I enjoyed spending time with our visitors. I believe that the tour was enlightening and that they now better understand our narrative,” Fleisher told Arutz Sheva.

Their stops included the Beit Menachem overlook in the Tel Rumeda neighborhood, which is linked with the biblical city of Hebron.

“The left never bring visitors to this location,” Fleisher said. “From here, you can see that the [Jews] live on one defended street, within a giant and thriving Arab city, most of which Jews are barred from going into—this is, in fact, a Jewish ghetto.”