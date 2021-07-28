TRAGEDY: 3 yeshiva students, pilot killed in Ukraine plane crash July 28, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/tragedy-3-yeshiva-students-pilot-killed-in-ukraine-plane-crash/ Email Print A pilot and three students of the Mir Yeshiva in Jerusalem – 2 American and one British – were killed along with the pilot Wednesday afternoon when the small plane crashed into a private home in western Ukraine, the Daily Express reported. The cause has not been determined and an investigation is ongoing. The victims were identified as Amrom Fromowitz, Hershy Weiss, and Eliezer Brill. Ukraine plane crashYeshiva students