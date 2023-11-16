Trudeau to Israel: The killing in Gaza ‘must stop’

Canadian Prime Minister blames Hamas for using civilians as human shields, but focuses his criticism on Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Israel that it “must stop” the killing of “women, children and babies” in Gaza.

Speaking at a news conference in British Columbia on Tuesday, Trudeau said, “I urge the government of Israel to exercise maximum restraint. The world is watching, on TV, on social media – we’re hearing the testimonies of doctors, family members, survivors, kids who have lost their parents.”

From the beginning of Israel’s ground invasion of Gaza, the IDF ordered Gazans to flee to the southern Gaza Strip.

Hamas has blocked many of these evacuees and has endangered civilians by placing their headquarters under the Al-Shifa hospital.

The terror group has also blocked the IDF’s delivery of fuel to the hospitals, an action that has risked the lives of many patients, including children.

Although Trudeau condemned Hamas’ use of civilians as human shields and called for the release of the hostages the terror group captured on October 7, the Canadian Prime Minister focused the bulk of his criticism on Israel.

“The price of justice cannot be the continued suffering of all Palestinian civilians. Even wars have rules. All innocent life is equal in worth — Israeli and Palestinian.”

Trudeau called for an extended humanitarian pause to allow the transfer of humanitarian aid and the release of hostages.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was highly critical of Trudeau’s remarks and posted on X; “While Israel is doing everything to keep civilians out of harm’s way, Hamas is doing everything to keep them in harm’s way.”

He continued, “Israel provides civilians in Gaza humanitarian corridors and safe zones, Hamas prevents them from leaving at gunpoint. It is Hamas, not Israel, that should be held accountable for committing a double war crime – targeting civilians while hiding behind civilians.”

Trudeau’s criticism echoes the remarks made by French President Emmanuel Macron last week when in a BBC interview, he accused the IDF of killing women and children in Gaza. A few days later, Macron called Israeli President Isaac Herzog to clarify his remarks and admitted that he “made a serious mistake, factually and morally” declared “the responsibility for any harm to civilians lies with Hamas-ISIS and not with Israel.”