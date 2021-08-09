Trump: 100 million would have died from COVID without me

Trump claimed that the coronavirus pandemic would have been as worst as the Spanish Flu, had his administration not taken swift action.

By World Israel News Staff

Former President Donald Trump said Saturday night that 100 million Americans would have died without his administration’s efforts in obtaining COVID-19 vaccines.

Talking to Fox News, Trump claimed that the coronavirus pandemic would have been as worst as the Spanish Flu, had his administration not taken swift action to obtain a sufficient amount of vaccines through “Operation Warp Speed.”

“I think if we didn’t come up during the Trump administration with the vaccine, you could have 100 million people dead, just like you had in 1917,” he told Fox News. “Take the Spanish Flu … up to 100 million people died. I think we’d be in that territory.”

Trump also stressed the importance of maintaining one’s freedom in regard to vaccination, rather than making it mandatory or limiting unvaccinated people.

“I really believe in somebody’s choice, somebody’s freedom. I’m a big fan of our freedoms, and people have to make that choice for themselves,” he said.

Trump’s comments seemed to echo a Fox News report published last week that stated that the majority of Americans support personal freedom when it comes to vaccinations. The

The report noted that 59% of Americans oppose the idea of restaurants requiring diners to provide a proof of vaccination.