Trump announces new TRUTH Social network to rival Big Tech

President Donald Trump wraps up his speech at a campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport, Sept. 19, 2020. (AP/Evan Vucci)

“Everyone asks me why doesn’t someone stand up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!” said President Trump.

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he will be launching TRUTH Social, a new social media platform to rival Big Tech giants like Twitter and Facebook.

In a statement published on Twitter by Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington, Trump said that he will be serving as chairman of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which will oversee the operations of TRUTH Social.

MORE: “TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all. I'm excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech. Everyone asks me why doesn’t someone stand up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!”https://t.co/zkSg6iAqtb — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) October 21, 2021

“I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech,” he said.

“We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable,” said Trump.

He said that TMTG was founded “to give a voice to all,” a description that was echoed in the description of TRUTH Social on the Apple App Store, which describes the network as “America’s ‘Big Tent’ social media platform that encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology.”

The app is currently available for pre-order with plans to begin a beta launch next month. A nationwide rollout is expected in the first quarter of 2022.

Twitter and Facebook banned Trump from their platforms earlier this year, following the Jan. 6 protest in Washington, D.C., at which his supporters challenged the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Donald Trump, Jr., the former president’s son, referred to his father’s ban from social media in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday.

“We’re looking to give a voice back to the American people. You saw what they did to the president of the United States. We want to make sure that Americans have a voice,” he said.

“We’re going to cancel cancel culture. We’re going to stand up and push back against the tyranny of Big Tech. I think America has been waiting for this,” said Trump, Jr.