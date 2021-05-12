Trump: ‘Biden’s weakness and lack of support for Israel’ leading to war

“Biden’s weakness and lack of support for Israel is leading to new attacks on our allies,”

Trump said.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Former U.S. President Donald Trump had harsh words for President Joe Biden on Wednesday, saying in a statement that Biden’s reticence to take Israel’s side in the latest round of conflicts had emboldened Hamas and other enemies of the Jewish State.

“When I was in office…Israel’s adversaries knew that the United States stood strongly with Israel and there would be swift retribution if Israel was attacked,” Trump said. “Under Biden, the world is getting more violent and more unstable because Biden’s weakness and lack of support for Israel is leading to new attacks on our allies.”

“America must always stand with Israel and make clear that the Palestinians must end the violence, terror, and rocket attacks, and make clear that the U.S. will always strongly support Israel’s right to defend itself.

“Unbelievably, Democrats also continue to stand by crazed anti-American Rep. Ilhan Omar, and others, who savagely attack Israel while they are under terrorist assault,” he added.

Omar recently tweeted that the potential eviction of Arab families in the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah was akin to “ethnic cleansing.”

When asked in a press conference on Monday evening if he agreed with Omar’s characterization of the events, State Dept. Spokesperson Ned Price admitted in a press conference that “when it comes to the terminology used, that’s nothing that we have used before.”

While he stopped short of directly saying Israel does not engage in ethnic cleansing, Price said, “That’s not something that our analysis supports.”

Later in the conference, Price took a neutral position when asked a pointed question about the reported deaths of Gazan children during Israeli airstrikes.

“Obviously, the deaths of civilians, be they Israeli or Palestinians, are something we would take very seriously,” he said.

Omar slammed Price for the statement, tweeting late Monday that “this unsurprising response is devoid of empathy and concern for human suffering.”

“He can’t even condemn the killing of children,” Omar added.