Trump: Oct. 7th wouldn’t have happened under my watch

By World Israel News Staff

Former president Donald Trump said that the Hamas terror group would not have launched its unprecedented attack against Israel on October 7th if he had remained in the White House.

Speaking to Fox and Friends in a phone interview, Trump said that the brutal massacres were a sign that Hamas did not fear American intervention.

October 7th “would have never happened if I was president,” Trump said, adding that “Iran was broke.”

Notably, less than a month before the attack, President Joe Biden unfroze some $6 billion in Iranian assets as part of a hostage exchange deal, which Trump at the time said would lead to greater terror in the Middle East.

When Trump was in office, he said, Iran “had no money for Hamas, for Hezbollah, they were broke.”

Hamas and Iran “wouldn’t have done it to me. I guarantee you that. They did this because they have no respect for Biden.”

When asked by the host if he supported the intensity with which Israel is conducting its war in Gaza, Trump replied that “you’ve gotta finish the problem. You had a horrible invasion [that] took place.”

Trump also asserted that the Russian invasion of Ukraine had also occurred due to a lack of American deterrence, caused by Biden.

“Likewise, Russia would never never have attacked Ukraine,” he said. “Never. You know it, everybody knows it. This is all on Biden.”

The former president raised concerns about Biden’s mental faculties, stating that he believes the octogenarian is not the one making decisions in his administration.

“It’s the fascists and the communists [who] surround him. They’re making the calls,” Trump said.

Regarding a potential ceasefire, Trump reiterated once again that “this attack on Israel, and likewise, Israel’s counter attack — which is what it is — would never have happened if I was president.”

He added that if he had remained in office, “all these people that are dead in Ukraine and Russia and Israel, all these areas that are destroyed — people would be leading great lives right now.”