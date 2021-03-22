Trump to debut new social media platform

Numerous “high-powered meetings” had taken place at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, with various companies and potential backers vying for a place in the venture, said a longtime Trump adviser.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

After being banned from Twitter and Facebook following the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots, former President Donald Trump is gearing up for a return to social media, according to one of his advisers. But this time, he won’t be beholden to Silicon Valley content policies.

“I do think that we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months here, with his own platform,” Jason Miller, a longtime Trump adviser, told Fox News Sunday evening.

While Miller was unable to divulge many details about the platform, he said he believes that the public will be highly engaged by the move. “This new platform is going to be big,” he said, adding that he expects it to draw “tens of millions of people.”

“This is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media, it’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does.”

Miller added that numerous “high-powered meetings” had taken place at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, with various companies and potential backers vying for a place in the venture.

The move to launch a new social media platform is likely to draw backlash from tech industry titans and left-leaning corporate executives.

Parler, a platform which emphasized free speech and attracted a more right-leaning user base, was taken offline after the Capitol Hill riots.

While the platform said its community standards were intended to provide a forum for free debate, some Democrats blamed the app for providing a space in which violent discourse and planning for the riot took place.

The platform had 20 million active users before being removed from the Apple and Google Play application stores. Amazon also refused to provide hosting on its servers for Parler, forcing the company offline.

Clubhouse, another free speech-oriented app which consists of primarily audio content, was recently banned in China and Oman.