Trump: Twitter bombshell proves 2020 election was ‘massive fraud’

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Former President Donald J. Trump said that a series of bombshell revelations around Twitter’s left-wing bias, censorship, and manipulation of content on the platform proved that the 2020 election was a “massive fraud.”

Investigative journalist Matt Taibbi recently revealed that a New York Post story about a laptop which Hunter Biden abandoned at a computer repair shop had been actively censored by both staff and executives at the platform.

Despite their repeated denials, Taibbi was able to obtain written correspondence between senior level executives, including then-CEO Jack Dorsey, which confirmed that Twitter had taken unprecedented measures to stop the spread of the story ahead of the November 2020 election, out of fear that it could hurt Joe Biden’s campaign.

The laptop in question contained numerous damning photographs and documents, which triggered an ongoing FBI probe into Hunter Biden’s possible criminal behavior.

Images of Biden smoking crack cocaine and engaging in sexual acts were found on the laptop, along with emails that appeared to show him brokering meetings with his father – who was then vice-president under Barack Obama – in exchange for cash from foreign businessmen.

The Post, one of the U.S.’s oldest newspapers, saw its Twitter profile suspended for posting a link to the story on its site. Users who shared the story also saw their accounts frozen, and even sending the article in a private message to another user resulted in suppressive measures from Twitter staff.

Trump said on his Truth Social platform on Saturday that the correspondence proves that Big Tech companies work hand-in-hand with Democrats to influence election results, and that this interference should be sufficient grounds to disqualify the 2020 election results.

“Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” Trump wrote.

“Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”

Trump’s statements are “anathema to the soul of our nation, and should be universally condemned,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates responded in a statement.