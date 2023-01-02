Twitter shuts down, reinstates Hezbollah-affiliated Space account

The social media giant reportedly torpedoed a live interview with Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s leader, but then reinstated the account after the Al Mayadeen news outlet contacted the social media giant and “solved the issue.”

By JNS

Twitter shut down a Hezbollah-affiliated Space account during a live interview with Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s leader, but then reinstated it after the Al Mayadeen news outlet contacted the social media giant and “solved the issue.”

The incident reportedly took place last Thursday during Al Mayadeen‘s interview with PIJ Secretary-General Ziyad al-Nakhalah, who told the station that countenancing Israel’s existence was not an option and that a Palestinian terror war was therefore underway in Judea and Samaria.

“A true armed intifada is taking place in the West Bank,” said al-Nakhlah, in reference to ongoing Palestinian attacks in Judea and Samaria, adding: “The Palestinians are one people in the face of one enemy. Coexisting with the enemy is not a possibility, even if certain parties agree with this notion.”

The Hezbollah-affiliated channel attributed Twitter’s initial move to “an onslaught of reports from the Israeli occupation, in retaliation to the strong-worded, unwavering and truthful statements made by al-Nakhalah.”

The network said that it “was able to get the Space back online after contacting Twitter and solving the issue.”

The PIJ terror leader also hailed Iran and Hezbollah as the “key backers of these Palestinian freedom fighters,” and said that his organization was “ready for a united battlefield unconditionally and for cooperation with the various powers. The upcoming year will herald an era of unity between the battlefields and the fighters on the front lines.”