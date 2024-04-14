IAF strikes ‘significant’ Hezbollah weapons production site

Hezbollah launched more than 100 rockets into the Upper Galilee.

By JNS

Israeli jets on Sunday afternoon struck a Hezbollah weapons production site in the Baalbek region of northern Lebanon, some 60 miles from the border, in response to missile launches toward northern Israel.

“A short time ago, Air Force fighter jets attacked a significant Hezbollah weapons production site in the Al-Nabi Shayth area, deep in Lebanon,” the Israel Defense Forces announced in a post on X.

Air raid sirens blared near the Israeli border with Lebanon early on Sunday. Alerts were activated in Kibbutz Snir, located at the seam between the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights and the Eastern Galilee.

Hezbollah launched more than 100 rockets into the Upper Galilee, Israel’s Ynet reported. Air defenses intercepted most of the projectiles and there were no casualties, the outlet added.

The Iran-backed terror group attacked as Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched more than 300 missiles and drones at Israel from Iran, most of which were intercepted outside Israeli territory.

Hezbollah joined Hamas’s war against Israel on Oct. 8, the day after the Gaza terrorists’ invasion of southern Israel, and has been carrying out near-daily cross-border attacks ever since, while Jerusalem has responded with aerial attacks and artillery fire.

On Saturday, Hezbollah launched UAVs at Kibbutz Kfar Blum in the Eastern Galilee and Kibbutz Hanita in the Western Galilee. In response, Israeli jets and IDF artillery attacked Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.