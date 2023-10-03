Two Syrian soldiers injured in IDF airstrikes

Screenshot of an Israeli air strike in the Damascus area. (Twitter)

Israel bombs military position in Der el-Zour, Syria, days after striking Iranian weapons convoy outside of Damascus.

By JNS

Two Syrian soldiers were wounded by Israeli airstrikes on Monday night near Deir el-Zour in the eastern part of the country, according to Syrian state media.

The strikes targeted military assets and also caused “material damage,” according to the Syrian Arab News Agency.

Overnight Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces reportedly struck an Iranian weapons convoy close to Damascus destined for Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Those airstrikes targeted assets belonging to Tehran-backed groups in between the villages of Al-Assad and Al-Dimas, just west of the Syrian capital.

Last month, two people died near Beit Jinn, west of Damascus, in an airstrike attributed to Israel. On the same day, the IDF announced its tanks had struck two buildings the Syrian army constructed in the security zone between Israel and Syria on the Golan Heights.

Earlier in September, two Syrian soldiers were killed by Israeli airstrikes targeting a military site in the port of Tartus, where Russia maintains a naval base. Hours later, the Israeli Air Force carried out strikes in Hama, Syria, reportedly in the vicinity of the Scientific Studies and Research Center (known by its French acronym, CERS), which is involved in the production of chemical weapons as well as Hezbollah’s precision missile project.

The IAF has targeted hundreds of sites in Syria in recent years as part of an effort to prevent Iranian military entrenchment in the country. However, Israel rarely acknowledges these incidents.

Iran recently threatened to avenge the strikes, with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian saying during a visit to Damascus on Aug. 30, “The criminal practices by the Zionist entity in the region will not remain without retaliation.”

The Islamic Republic provided immense support to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during Syria’s long civil war and continues to arm terrorist outfits such as Hezbollah.